The Butts County public safety community is mourning the loss of one of its own after Firefighter/Paramedic and Deputy County Coroner Scott "Monster" Thomas passed away on July 29.
Thomas started work for the fire department in August 2004 and was a full time employee until August 2018, when he became part time. He served as a deputy coroner from 2013 to 2019. Thomas also worked as an EMT in Spalding County.
Thomas was a cancer survivor.
Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson posted on the BCFD Facebook page that a "true servant of the people" has been lost.
"Scott 'Monster' Thomas has been a fixture of the Butts County Fire Department for many years," he wrote. "Monster always had a kind word and was a true man of God. He loved his family, his job, and the people he came in contact with on the job. He loved the community that he served. Monster was an excellent paramedic and saved many lives during his time on this earth. Our hearts are broken our brother is gone but we take comfort that he is no longer in pain nor is he suffering. Monster was a great dad and loved his daughter TG with every fiber of his being. Scott "Monster" Thomas, badge number 321... we love you, we are going to miss you. Brother, we have the watch from here; rest easy."
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long posted on the BCSO Facebook page:
"Monster was a Godly man who frequently shared his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with me. Monster would call to share Bible verses with me from time to time, either to encourage me or just to lift me up. Monster was a firefighter/medic who was second to none. Not only did he serve the people as a fire fighter, he was a dedicated and very professional deputy coroner.
"What impressed me more than anything was the father he was to his daughter," Long wrote. "All fathers love their children but I often wondered how in the world he had the energy, time and mind set to serve in two public servant roles, which is a challenge in itself, and continue to be one of the best fathers I have ever seen. Monster, there is not a doubt in my mind that you are walking the streets of gold. Thank you for being a true friend. We will ensure your daughter is always taken care of and we will truly miss you. Rest in peace my friend, we will take it from here."
And on behalf of the Butts County government, Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer wrote:
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Scott Thomas and to his Fire/EMS family here and all over Georgia. Scott touched and impacted many lives and he was a warrior in his fight against cancer and other health challenges in recent years. Butts County was a better place for his having been a part of our community. Rest easy, Scott."
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The Progress-Argus will provide more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.