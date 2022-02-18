Meals On Wheels.jpg

Butts County is excited about the two new Meals On Wheels vehicles which have been put into use delivering and serving homebound senior citizens throughout the county. Last month alone, 1,014 meals were delivered by the MOW drivers of the Butts County Senior Citizens Center. These two Jeep Renegades are replacing a 2000 minivan and 2007 minivan and the seniors love seeing the red Renegades coming! Everyone appreciates the efforts of the county staff and the leadership of the commissioners as they worked together on getting these much needed, grant-funded meal delivery vehicles. Left to right are Commissioners Russ Crumbley, Ken Rivers, Joe Brown, Keith Douglas, and Robert Henderson.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos