JACKSON — Butts County Manager Brad Johnson gave the Board of Commissioners a brief update on the county’s response to the devastating tornadoes that tore through the area on Jan. 12. The update came at the BOC’s meeting on Jan. 23.
Johnson began with a timeline of the county’s initial response.
“We received our first notification of severe weather at 4:31 p.m. and activated the sirens at 4:34 p.m.,” said Johnson. “At 4:37 p.m. we had our first call, which was from MasterBrand Cabinets, saying they had a roof collapse at their facility. Our 911 center went through a couple of hundred calls that night. We thank our 911 team and the ones who were there handling the calls.”
Johnson said the county called in its public works crews and activated an emergency operations center in the administration building. After getting reports, they began responding a short time later.
“About three hours into it, our public works and public safety teams got to Cherokee Lake Estates (near Jackson Lake) which got hit hard,” said Johnson. “There was so much debris on the roads, they had to take back ways to get there. Our public works teams got there and starting cleaning off county roads. Some roads were so covered in debris it was hard to recognize them as roads.
“In some places there they couldn’t get tractors in, so (Fire) Chief Wilson and his teams went in on foot, in the darkness with power lines and trees down, and started searching all the houses. They had about 10 houses where they had to get people out. A couple of them, they had to cut holes in the houses to get people out.”
Johnson praised the work of county employees in response to the tornadoes and said the work is continuing. He also noted that the debris removal company the county contracted a year ago is already at work.
“We have debris trucks out picking up debris. I’ve never seen anything or used a debris company before, but you guys and Chief Wilson had the foresight to bring a contract more than a year ago for approval, which I find amazing we did that,” said Johnson. “Our price is half of what everybody else is paying for contracts.
“But this company (LDA), picking up storm debris is all they do. They go around the nation cleaning up. There is a grappler on the back of the first truck, and pulling a second trailer to put the debris in. Four trucks went out the first two days and picked up 1,400 cubic yards of debris and took it to the landfill.”
The county manager added that they have had a portion of the landfill designated for the debris.
“We had to have the back of our landfill certified by EPA and EPD as a burn field,” he said. “It has to be separate from the rest of landfill and can only be used by these contractors. We have to do this to qualify to request reimbursement from FEMA. We’re looking at about $3 million to put our county back to normal. That’s why it is so important that we follow the guidelines in order to qualify for reimbursements.”
Johnson said the county has set up a helpline for citizens.
“We started it last Thursday (Jan. 19),” he said. “We can help them with debris removal, food, shelter, we can help with anything they need and get a FEMA report started. For supplies, we have the Red Cross. FEMA and GEMA are here and working with residents. We have FEMA representatives going door-to-door in certain areas.”
The storm helpline number is 470-718-3602.
