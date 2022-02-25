A 22-year-old Jackson man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children following a search warrant executed on Tuesday, Feb. 22, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Milledgeville Field Office. GBI Agents and Digital Forensic Investigators seized electronic devices found to allegedly contain child sexual abuse material.
Tristian Sean Navarro was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography). He was transported to the Butts County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
The investigation began after the GBI CEACC Unit, the host agency for the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The cyber tip involved the possession of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, which resolved to Butts County.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
