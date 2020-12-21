The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed that one of three people killed in a head-on collision on Ga. Hwy. 87 in Flovilla last Friday night, Dec. 18, was Cordero Willis, 27, of Butts County. The identities of the other two victims have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
According to a preliminary report from the state patrol, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Willis was traveling north on Hwy. 87 near Beaty Circle when his 2020 Toyota Corolla apparently crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Lexus ES 350 traveling south head-on. The Toyota rotated counter clockwise and came to rest in the northbound lane facing west. The Lexux also rotated counter clockwise and came to rest in the southbound lane facing west.
Willis, along with the driver and a passenger in the Lexus, all suffered fatal injuries in the collision.
The Progress-Argus will provide more information when it becomes available from the Georgia State Patrol.
