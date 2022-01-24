Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of January 17-23, 2022:
• Avonelle Walters on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts).
• Cassandra Michaelle Peterson on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Michelle Daniel Stedding on charges of DUI, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, Failure to Obtain a New License within 30 Days of New Residency (2 counts), Reckless Driving and Speeding.
• Brandy Payne on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Trafficking in MDMA.
• Calvin Ralls on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Felony Act and Conspiracy to Purchase a Controlled Substance.
• Elizabeth Waters on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Felony Act and Conspiracy to Purchase a Controlled Substance.
• Cameron Leavitt on charges of Conspiracy to Sell Controlled Substances (34 counts) and Use of Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony Act.
• William Anderson on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Felony Act and Conspiracy to Purchase a Controlled Substance.
• Brandon Lee Cavender on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Felony Act; Conspiracy to Purchase a Controlled Substance, Forgery in the First Degree, and Insurance Fraud.
• Nancy King on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Felony Act and Conspiracy to Purchase a Controlled Substance.
• Kimberly Norris on the Charge of Possession of a Controlled substance.
• Maura Price on Charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Felony Act and Conspiracy to Purchase a Controlled Substance.
• Brittany Diane Mullis on the Charge of Hindering Apprehension of a Felon.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in four cases. Judges held four civil hearings and issued 83 arrest warrants. Arraignments and trials were held in county ordinance cases with the Court disposing of nine cases. The Clerk filed 24 civil cases.
