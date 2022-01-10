Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of January 3-9, 2022:
• Dwight Stodghill on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and No Tail Lights.
• Derrick Hammonds on the charge of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Dontravious Moore on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Driving without a License.
• Jonathon Beamon on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• John Day on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• James Cobb on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Jody Payne on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Jordan Leanne Perkins on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence, Battery Family Violence, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree Family Violence, Simple Assault, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Interfering with Call for Emergency Assistance.
• Michael Fields Poore Jr., on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in one case. Judges held five civil hearings and one preliminary hearing. Judges issued 39 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 20 civil cases.
