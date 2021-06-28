Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of June 21-27, 2021:
• William A. Cutts on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kendravious Rashad Crowder on charges of Criminal Trespass and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
• Markevius Antwon Henley on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Reckless Driving, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Improper Exhaust System and six counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Lori Anne Boyt on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Joe Vance Upton, Sr. on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Object, Obstruction of an Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Kevondric Davis on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During commission of a Crime and Possession of Marijuana.
• Cory Byrd on charges of Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Terrell Thor Lee on charges of Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Koshawn D. Watson on charges of Carrying a Weapon without a License.
• Rodrick T. Jones on charges of Battery Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree Family Violence.
• Larry Dwayne Jones on charges of Weaving, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, Obstruction of an Officer, False Driver’s License and Driving on Suspended License.
• Matthew Ledford on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Onterius Malik Moore on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Party to ta Crime, Possession of Marijuana and seven counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Cordarrel Ladavion Adams on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Obstruction of an Oficer and four counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Tadeshia Cleshay Willis on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Failure to Stop at Sign and Fleeing & Eluding Law Enforcement.
• Anna Marie Hooper on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Bond granted in 10 cases and denied in six cases. Judges held three civil hearings. Judges issued 60 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 21 civil cases.
