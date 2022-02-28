Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Feb 21-27, 2022:
• Danny Hoverter on charges of Simple Assault (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence).
• Sylvester Balbuena Moreno on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Tristian Sean Navarro on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children (4 counts).
• Rondarius Scott on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Carrying Weapon without license.
• Tyrese Fears on charges of Carrying Weapon without License and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Ayden Hoke Upchurch on charges of Criminal Trespass and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in one case. Judges held six civil hearings and issued 29 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 28 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.