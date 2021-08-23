Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Aug. 16-22, 2021:
• Sharie S. Clark on charges of Trading with Inmates and Violation of Oath of Public Office.
• Bobby Remarr Dobbs on charges of Terroristic Threats, Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, Simple Battery and Simple Assault.
• Brandon Ware on a charge of Burglary.
• Michael Dockery on charges of Driving on a Suspended License and Drugs not in Original Container.
• Carey Darnell Johnson on a charge of Burglary in the 2nd Degree.
• Michael Edward Adams on charges of Identity Fraud, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Lane, Obstruction of an Officer and False Statements in Writing.
• Edward Dodson on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Tyquan Miller on a charge of Cruelty to Animals.
• Christopher Blake Ard on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Use of a Communication Facility in Committing of Facilitating a Drug Transaction and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (4 counts).
• David Lukas Rhodes on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Use of a Communication Facility in Committing of Facilitating a Drug Transaction and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (4 counts).
• Milton Daniel Young on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime (2 counts), Use of a Communication Facility in Committing of Facilitating a Drug Transaction, Influencing a Witness, and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (9 counts).
• Clifford Brooks on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce.
• Marcus R. Allen on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Tadeshia C. Willis on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
• Timothy Alan Clark on charges of Driving on a Suspended License, Giving False Name, and Open Container Violation.
• Anna C. Clifton on a charge of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Gregory Karl Heard on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Amber Dianne Walls on charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, and Improper Tag Display
• Robert Ingram Clifton III on charges of Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer (3 Counts), Possession of Drug Related Object, Open Container, and Windshield Requirements.
• Zariana Amorea Jackson on charges of Financial Transaction Card Fraud (2 counts)
• Ashleigh Slaughter on a charge of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
Bond was granted in 11 cases and denied in nine cases. Judges held civil six hearings and issued 78 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 20 civil cases.
