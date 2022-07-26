Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of July 18-24, 2022:
Ferlandos Keontae Grier♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.
Demetrius Moody♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault, Pointing/Gun Pistol at Another, Reckless Conduct and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime.
James Lee Treadwell♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Bringing Drugs within the Guard Lines.
Bradley Scott Roberts♦ on Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Amanda Davenport♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Donald Bussey♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of Drug Related Object.
Brian Cowan♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Shakonda Lindsey♦ on charges of theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
John Thomas Donahue on charges of Removed/Falsified ID of License Plate, No Proof of Insurance, Expired Registration, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of a Controlled Substa♦ nce.
Larico K. Anderson♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
Melanie S. Tharpe♦ on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Jaquez T. Jones♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.
Benjamin Dale Bass♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine and Registration and License Plate Requirements.
Christopher Baxter♦ on the charge of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
Don’Angelo Leray Woodard♦ on charges of Terroristic Threats and Battery.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in six cases. Judges held three civil hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance cases with the court disposing of six cases. Judges issued 38 arrest warrants and Clerks filed 17 civil cases.
