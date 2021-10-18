Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of October 11-17, 2021:
• Donald Harris on charges of Affray.
• Jordan Clay Kosky on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Jade Wade Collier on charges of Violation of Family Violence Order.
• Christopher Stewart on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Michael Barber on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Bryan Greene on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Joshua Wallace on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Alford Thurman on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Use of Telecommunication Device to Facilitate a Felony.
• Myron Brewer on charges of Use of Telecommunication Device to Facilitate a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance or Conspiracy to Purchase MDMA.
• Willie Stewart on charges of Use of Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony, Conspiracy to Purchase Schedule II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Angie Conley on charges of Use of Telecommunication Device to Facilitate a Felony and Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana.
• Chester Stodghill on charges of Use of Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony, Conspiracy to Possession Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana.
• Dewayne Conley on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Marijuana with Intent Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking Heroin (two counts), Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance, Sale of Marijuana (two counts), Sale of Methamphetamine, Sale of Heroin and Use of Telecommunication Device to Facilitate a Felony.
• Dante Davis on charges of and Use of Telecommunication Device to Facilitate a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Heroin.
• Ladarious Marshall on charges of Conspiracy to Purchase MDMA, Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana and Use of Telecommunications Device to Facilitate a Felony.
• Elizabeth Waters on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Jordan Johns on charges of Use of Telecommunications Device to Facilitate a Felony and Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana.
• Kassie Garmon on charges of Use of Telecommunications Device to Facilitate a Felony, Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana, Conspiracy to Possession Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Tony Lanier Stodghill on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Use of Telecommunications Device to Facilitate a Felony and Conspiracy to Possess Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute.
• Keondra Antwan Hunter on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana in Public School.
• Virgil Brewer on charges of Use of Telecommunications Device to Facilitate a Felony and Conspiracy to Purchase MDMA.
• Dillon Alexander Dutton on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence).
• Bradley Kelley Rutledge on charges of Escape and Obstruction, Hindering an Officer.
Bond was granted in 14 cases and denied in eight cases. Judges issued 84 arrest warrants and held four civil hearings. The Clerk filed 18 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.