Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of December 20-26, 2021:
• Korey Puckett on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, and DUI Drugs.
• Christian Scott on charges of Theft By Receiving Stolen Property (2 counts), and Operating a Chop Shop.
• Michael Argo on charges of Giving False Name.
• Gregory Eugene Watson on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Jamarkius Bowden on a charge of Terroristic Acts.
• Kelvin Grier on a charge of Obstruction of an Officer.
Bond was granted in each of the above cases. Judges issued seven arrest warrants and the Clerk filed four civil cases.
