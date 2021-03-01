Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Feb. 23-28, 2021:
• Bruce Rochester on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Suspended License and Tampering with Evidence.
• Dania L. Morris on charges of Theft by Conversion.
• Randy D. Ellington, Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Ecstasy).
• Melanie Marie Hamby on a Failure to Appear Bench Warrant.
• Darqail Aikens on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence.
• Robert Rothermel on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Damian Devon Alford on charges of DUI Drugs, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Open Container and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Kevin Dewayne Spencer on charges of Giving False Name and Identity Fraud.
Bond granted in six cases and denied in two cases. Judges held four civil hearings. Judges issued 14 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 12 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.