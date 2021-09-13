Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of September 6-12, 2021:
• Queen Tyearie Unique Ashanti on charges of Battery (Family Violence) and Simple Battery on a Peace Officer.
• Charles William Pressley on charges of Battery (Family Violence).
• Dara Donell King on charges of Aggravated Assault and Battery (Family Violence).
• Jimmy K. Smith on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Failure to Yield to Right of Way.
• Leon Johnson on charges of Reckless Conduct.
• Stephen Robbins on charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Brandon Wayne Ware on charges of Burglary.
• David Alan Riddle on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Dennis Blake Lane on charges of Giving False Name and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Edward Quintez Harris on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in four cases. Judges held eight civil hearings. Judges issued 33 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 16 civil cases.
