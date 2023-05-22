Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period May 15-21, 2023:
• Cory Bernard Pate on a charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Tuszester Kadeem Houston on charges of Giving False Name, and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Brian Keith Anderson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Abandonment of Drugs, No License Tag and Canceled Registration.
• Jessica Wood on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Object and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Gerardo Gurrrero Jr. on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime, Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.
Bond was granted three cases and denied in two cases. Judges held six civil hearings and issued 29 arrest warrants. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the fourt disposing of 13 cases. Clerks filed 31 civil suits.
