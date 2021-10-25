Butt County Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of October 19-24, 2021:
• Diante Harden on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime and Terroristic Acts.
• Morgan Brooke Gunby on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Use of Telecommunications Device to Facilitate a Felony, Criminal Attempt to Deliver Contraband to a Detention Center and four counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Kenetha D. Bourbeau on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Shana A. Hall on charges of Prohibited Nude or Explicit Content by Electronic Transmission.
• Uzziah D. Weems on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime, Carrying Pistol without License, Reckless Driving, Obstruction of an Officer and Theft by Receiving.
• Damon Orton on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Eric W. Brewer on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kisha N. Phillips on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• John Paul Mobley on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Ettore Pardichizzi on charges of Use of Communications Device to Facilitate to Felony and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.
• Raymond Robert Cochran on charges of Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object, No Seatbelt and Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Sean Ulysses Middleton on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on Suspended License, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in three cases. Judges held three civil hearings, two preliminary hearings and one bond revocation hearing. Arraignments and trials were held in county ordinance violations with the court disposing of four cases. Judges issued 29 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 28 civil cases.
