Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of September 13-19, 2021:
• Exavier D. Tanner on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Tampering with Evidence and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Quanterrious Sidney on charges of DUI Drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and Reckless Driving.
• Jason Toomey on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Tetra Winston on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Louis Patrick Levite on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• James Darryl Maxwell on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Jimmy Olan Mimbs on charges of Burglary in the First Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree.
• Garrett Demaun Sheppard on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence (two counts).
• McWendellson Junior Mardy on a charge on Criminal Trespass.
• Altonio Bernard Little on a hcage of Battery Family Violence.
• Kelley Juanita Ivey on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Sarah Regeki on a charge of Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in one case. Judges held three civil hearings and three preliminary hearings. Arraignments and trials were held in county ordinance violations with the court disposing of nine cases. Judges issued 20 arrest warrants. The clerk filed 24 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.