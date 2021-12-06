Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 29-December 5, 2021:
• Willie M. Stewart on charges of DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Johnny Gerbert on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Tracy Harry on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Bobbi Chapman on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Marciel Buck on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Jacob Matthew Brown on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Bobby Remarr Dobbs on charges of DUI.
• Alfonso Derrell Thomas on Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (two counts), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
• Teamell Antuan Colvard on charges of Possession of a Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
Bond was granted in each of the above cases. Judges held eight civil hearings and issued 37 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 17 civil cases.
