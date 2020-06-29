Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of June 22-28, 2020:
• Ceaser Romero Smith on charges of Aggravated Battery Family Violence, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (Family Violence), Theft by Taking and Battery (Family Violence).
• Peter Winner on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
• Dennis Wayne Buice on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggressive Driving, two counts of Pointing Pistol at Another, Terroristic Threats and Open Container Violation.
• Willie Montez Price on charges of Aggravated Assault, False Report of a Crime and two counts of Hit and Run.
• Tiffany Renee Ware on charges of Violation of Family Violence Order.
• Nicholas John Bloyen on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Jamie Lee Newman on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in five cases. The court held five civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 33 arrest warrants and the Clerk has filed 33 civil cases.
