Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2020:
• Tiffany Renee Ware on charges of Disorderly House.
• Brody Wayne Ross Oliver on charges of Entering Automobile, Possession of Handgun by Person under the age of 18 and Tampering with Evidence.
• Nathaniel Lee Allen Grover on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Kadery Abiel Hunter on charges of Terroristic Threats (Family Violence).
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in one case. Judges held four civil hearings, one civilian pre-warrant hearing, one preliminary hearing and one county ordinance hearing. Judges issued 67 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 17 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.