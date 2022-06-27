Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of June 20-26, 2022:
• Tyler Matthew Rodriguez on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Bentley Isiasha Coventry on charges of Seatbelt Violation, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances (2 counts).
• Mario C. Rumph on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Driving on Suspended License and Seatbelt Violation.
• Stephen Robbins on the charge of Violation of Family Violence Order.
• Joshua Harrell on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass.
• William Crumbley on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Kassy Holcomb on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Jeremy Frances on charges of Speeding, Driving on Suspended License and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Lauren Wheeler on charges of Simple Battery (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence).
• Stacey Wells on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Aerial Jamie Mae Watts on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Brandi Starr Harris on charges of Giving False Name, Failure to Maintain Lane and No Insurance.
• Quamika Shanel Stargent on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
Bond was granted in all 12 listed above. Judges held five civil hearings. Judges issued 30 arrest warrants and clerks filed 13 civil cases.
