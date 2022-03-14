Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of March 7-13, 2022:
• Alexander S. Patrick on a charge of Driving on a Suspended License.
• Alexius S. Patrick on charges of Driving on a Suspended License and Seat Belt Violation.
• Dusty Holloway on charges of Battery Family Violence and Terroristic Threats.
• Joan R. Loreano on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Loitering/Prowling.
• Kyle Wayne Fuller on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (three counts), Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking, Driving on Suspended License and Loitering/Prowling.
• David Cavender on Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Cannon Warren on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Antonio Demarcus Mulkey on charges of Reckless Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Colous F. Andrews on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Kaci Dobson Powers on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Jeremy Keith Batting on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Marijuana.
• Tavares Douglas Harris on charges of Aggravated Assault Upon Corrections Officer and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Garentor D. Leaks on charges of Aggravated Stalking, Simple Battery and Interfering with or Hindering Call for Emergency Assistance.
• Casey Daniel Houk on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Scottie Lawton Henry on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Bringing Drugs inside the Guard Line and Tampering with Evidence.
• Robert Lamar Lawson on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jean Lovelace on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Bringing Drugs inside Guard Lines.
• Fewentez Boswell on charges of DUI (Alcohol), Impeding Free Flow of Traffic, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, No Seatbelt, Obstruction of an Officer and Giving a False Name.
• Thomas Edward Stallings on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Chelsea Danielle Hodge on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Edward Dewayne Bell on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
• Quinterrius Sherard Dewberry on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), and Driving while License Suspended or Revoked.
• Harvey Lee Stodghill on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Devin Davaun Andrews on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Open Container Violation.
• Franz Maurice Shelton on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Maintain Lane and No Tag Lights.
• Hernan Hernandez Bautista on charges of Cruelty to Children in the Third-Degree Family Violence (three counts) and Battery Family Violence.
Bond was granted in 17 cases and denied in eight cases. Judges held five civil hearings and issued 78 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 23 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.