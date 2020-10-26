Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of October 17-25, 2020:
• Elix Mays on charges of Battery- Family Violence.
• Talbot Keith Jones on charges of Simple Battery - Family Violence.
• Jeremy Xavier Andrews on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
• Lovell Sparks on a criminal extradition hearing for return to the state of Ohio on the following pending charges: Burglary, Theft, Aggravated Theft, Forging Identification Cards (five counts), Petty Theft, Aggravated Burglary, Assault, Abduction, Disrupting Public Service and Menacing by Stalking (two counts).
• Rodrickus Deontez Scott on charges of Battery - Family Violence.
• Powell Lee Terrance on charges of Speeding, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm/Knife During the Commission of a Crime.
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in three cases. Judges held one civil hearing. Judges issued 30 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 28 civil cases.
