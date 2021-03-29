Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Mar. 22-28, 2021:
• Deadrianeon Na'Koven Ridley on charges of Weapons on School Property and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
• Jeremy Xavier Andrews on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Ray Charlie Dyal on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Elias Solomon on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Ashia Danielle Spears on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Marlowe Hawkins on charges of Criminal Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
• Justin Avery Vitto on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
• Stephen Reis on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Timothy Reagan on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Robert Gentry on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related object and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Erastas Whitlock on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• April Grant on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Disorderly Conduct.
• Colous Andrews on charges of Statutory Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
Bond granted in eight cases and denied in five cases. Judges held five civil hearings. Judges issued 40 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 16 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.