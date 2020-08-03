Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of July 27-August 2, 2020:
• Charles Gerald McCary on a charge of Criminal Trespass.
• Eric Allen Burkhead on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Ambreana Nikia Denson on charges of Criminal Trespass.
• Krystal Lynn Drysdale on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Andy Kirk Davis on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine and Use of Communication Facility in Drug Transaction.
• Jesse Colt Hannah on a charge of Party to the Crime of Trafficking Methamphetamine.
• Tina Michelle Landers on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and No Brake Lights or Working Turn Signals.
• Jamie Shan Scott on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Jalan Tyrese Rasaw on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Ashleigh Anne Slaughter on charges of DUI Drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container, Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants and Tampering with Evidence.
• Brian Jason Mobley on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in three cases. The court held 17 civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the court disposing of six cases. Judges issued 61 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 45 civil cases.
