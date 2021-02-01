Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Jan. 25-31, 2021:
Kimberly Jackson♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Aimee Lashara Woodard♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Antonio D Mulkey♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Rebecca Elaine Yell♦ on charges of Simple Battery to Person 65 Years Old or Older.
♦ Cameron Christopher Leavitt♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
♦ Akeem Amed Berry♦ on charges of Armed Robbery.
♦ Clifford Duane Martin♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
♦ William Gene Overby♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
♦ Brandon Shontavious Taylor♦ on charges of Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Speeding and Open Container.
♦ Kenji Sandor Barber♦ on charges of Trafficking in Morphine, Opium or Heroin, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Sale of Controlled Substance and Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Drug Transaction.
♦ Timothy Bell♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana (less than ounce).
♦ Tadeshia Cleshay Willis♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Marcus Allen♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Simple Battery Family Violence.
♦ Teantjuan Rakethan Hill♦ on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Failure to Stop at Sign, Failure to Use Signal and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.
♦ Alicia Crowder♦ on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
Bond granted in 10 cases and denied in five cases. Judges held one civil hearing and issued 34 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 28 civil cases.
