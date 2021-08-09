Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of August 2-8, 2021:
• Kyle Locke on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Jeffrey Dylan McCulley on charges of Felony Child Molestation.
• George Guffin on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Patrick Oliver Christie on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Danny Levi Richards on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Malcolm Thomas on charges of Driving without a License, Obstruction of an Officer and Seat Belt Violation.
• Stephen Thomas Holmes on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Kaley Batten on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Lamarkius Lawrence on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (three counts) and Disorderly House.
• Shaketa Price on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (three counts), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (three counts), Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic and Disorderly House.
• Victor Frank Grier on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (three counts), Possession of Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Richard Powell on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
• Matthew Wade Bradshaw on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in six cases. Judges held two civil hearings and one preliminary hearing. Judges issued 48 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 10 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.