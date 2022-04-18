Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of April 11-17, 2022:
Yaser Ramon Lopez on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Acquiring license plate to conceal id of vehicle.
Shabyakin Leonid Andreevich on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Sodomy, Interference with Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
La’javious Daizchaun Johnson on charges of Battery Family Violence.
Ja’quavius Ke’sean Bland on charges of Battery Family Violence.
Michael Demetro on charges of Financial Identity Fraud, Terroristic Threats, and False Report of Crime.
Rebecca Price Campbell on charges of Theft by Taking and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
Neisha Craig on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Maggie D. Cowan on a charge of Forgery in the 3rd Degree.
Tyrees M. Sanford on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Driving without a license, and Headlight Requirements.
Onterius Malik Moore on a charge of Party to a Crime Aggravated Assault.
Jeremy Lafayette Dumas on a charge of Aggravated Assault.
Jordan Cole on a charge of Aggravated Assault.
Tonia Marie Reyes Holman on charges of Speeding, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.
Javonte’ Ke’sean Thurman on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
Michael Allen Loftin on charges of DUI (drugs), Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor) and Speeding.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in five cases. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 29 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 21 civil cases.
