Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Feb. 1-7, 2021:
• Catrina Latric Norris on charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Second Degree.
• Artez Tiwone Smith on charges of Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Defective Headlights, Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to Stop at Sign, Driving Without License.
• Rodriguez Antonio Spencer on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, Criminal Trespass and Simple Battery.
• Randi Brand on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Certain Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Desmond R. Whitlock on charges of Pedestrian Darting Out in Traffic, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking in MDMA, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Obstruction of an Officer and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Antoine Banks on charges of Improper Tag Display, Obstruction of an Officer and Giving False Name.
• Suzanne White on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Ramon Sanchez-Ortega on charges of Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Trinidy Sherrell on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and Driving Without License.
• William Myles on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Kenneth Ryan Fisher on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Rex Culverson, III on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Willie Frank Miller on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Eric Brenden Freeman on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
• Shawn Lamont Hardy on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Maintain Lane and Tire Requirements.
• Michael Edward Nichols on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
Bond granted in 11 cases and denied in five cases. Judges held six civil hearings and issued 51 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 27 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.