Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022:
• Johnny Travis on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Antonio Vazquez on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Christopher M. Long on charges of Entering Automobile, Possession of Controlled Substance, Fleeing & Eluding Law Enforcement and three counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, Simple Assault Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in one case. Judges held 3 civil hearings and issued 20 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 35 civil cases.
