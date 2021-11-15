Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 9-14, 2021:
• Sean Michael Lagano on charges of Interference with Custody and a Failure to Appear Warrant from Jackson Municipal Court.
• Jennifer Lynn Barrett on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Lori Boyt on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Joe Upton on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, six counts of Obstruction of an Officer, two counts of Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Stephen Powell on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Allison Shelter on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Kaleb Lagos on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Timothy Duncan on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Tonio Monterious Atwater on charges of Pointing Pistol at Another and Terroristic Threats.
• Aubrey Donley on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Anthony Todd Creech on charges of Disorderly and Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Quentin Alexander on charges of Speeding, Reckless Driving, Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
• Tyler Bolton on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Jason Norwood on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Shawn Jackson on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
Bond was granted in 13 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held six civil hearings and issued 43 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 29 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.