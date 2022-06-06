Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of May 28-June 5, 2022:
• Amanda Wade on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and No Tag Lights.
• Tony Bohannon on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jason Delloyd McCall on charges of Possession of Marijuana (felony) and Crossing Guard Lines with Intoxicants.
• Latasha Nicole Warren on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (felony).
• Morgan Michelle Lunsford on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Terroristic Threats and Acts (misdemeanor).
• Kevontae Robinson on charges of Theft by Taking (felony).
• Vandez Emory McCloudy on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) 2 counts, Kidnapping (Family Violence), Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence), Terroristic Threats (Family Violence), Battery (Family Violence) and Pointing Gun/Pistol at Another.
• Matthew Michael Shellem on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Alexandria Angelamichele Watson on Felony Bail Jumping and Superior Court Failure to Appear Bench warrants.
• Camron Pressley on charges of Battery Family Violence, four counts of Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.
• Emmanuel Jefferies on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
• Elizabeth Pilgrim on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Ethan Marchbank on the charge of Prohibited Nude or Sexually Explicit Electronic Transmission.
• Rhijarrrious Correyon Sims on charges of Forgery in the Third Degree, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Crime and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Thomas Isaiah Jameson on charges of Simple Assault.
• Alexander Sha’Keem Patrick on charges of Forgery in the Third Degree, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Speeding and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
• Quincy O’Neal Harris on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Marijuana Derivatives and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
Bond was granted 13 cases and denied in four cases. Judges held three civil hearings. Judges issued 41 arrest warrants and clerks filed 20 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.