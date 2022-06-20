Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of June 13-19, 2022:
• Fernandez Decoby Sims on charges of Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
• John Anthony Criswell on charges of misdemeanor Hit and Run.
• Bradley Dean Garland on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Leland Sarrell on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Tyrone Bernard Lazarus Gaston on charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (felony), Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Improper Lane Change and Reckless Driving.
• Marquis De’Shon Franklin on charges of Forgery in the Second Degree and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Rajan Patel on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Tyshim Jamson Free on charges of Speeding and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Kamoni Cortez Shaw on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Heather Nicole Swallows on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted seven cases and denied in three cases. Judges held five civil hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in 12 cases involving county ordinance violations. Judges issued 20 arrest warrants and clerks filed 22 civil cases.
