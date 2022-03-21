Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of March 14-20, 2022:
• Daniel Gilbert on charges of Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substances and Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Johnathan Flowers on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce.
• Daria Williams Olapado on Charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce and Weaving over Roadway.
• Daniel McLaine Izzo on charges of Aggravated Battery.
• Christopher Brown on charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving on a Suspended License, No Insurance, Open Container, Canceled Registration, and Acquiring a License Plate to Conceal Id.
• James Patrick Toutges on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Bruce Fisher on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kyle Hamilton Jr. on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Derrick Lee Boykins on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives and Speeding.
• Rickey Brandon Conaway on charges of Burglary (Family Violence), Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree (Family Violence (2 counts) and Arson in the First Degree (Family Violence).
• Jonathan Jeremy Scarberry on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Jazmine Diamond on charges of Simple Battery and Disorderly Conduct.
• Michael Leon Dickens on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Weaving over Roadway.
• Brian Keith Fernandez on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one Ounce and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Travonne Demario George on charges of Simple Battery (Family Violence) and Theft by Taking.
• Pavel Ivanovich Bazelyuk on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana (less than One Ounce) and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Bond was granted in 14 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held three civil hearings, six county ordinance hearings and issued 55 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 13 civil cases.
