Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Dec. 12-18, 2022:
♦ Casey Daniel Houk on the charge of Criminal Trespass.
♦ Alexiyon Stewart on a charge of Battery (Family Violence).
♦ Willie Mosely on a charge of Battery (Family Violence).
♦ Shayley Jones on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane and DUI Drugs/Alcohol Less Safe.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
♦ Tonya Wood on charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree.
♦ Joshua Lewis Mitchell on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (felony), Fleeing or attempting to elude (Felony), Reckless Driving, Aggravated Assault, Speeding, Passing in No Passing Zone, Possession of a firearm during Commission of Certain Crimes, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Weaving over Roadway, Driving on Suspended License and Canceled Registration.
♦ Ano Kibwe Clarke on charges of Seat Belt Violation, Driving on Suspended License, Financial Transaction Card Theft and Possession of False Identity Documents.
Bond was granted in 5 cases and denied in 2 cases. Judges issued 34 arrest warrants and held three civil hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of seven cases. Clerks filed 23 civil suits.
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 17