Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of July 13-19, 2020:
• Ebony Angel Dotson on charges of Battery - Family Violence.
• Jozahn Xavier Carter on charges of Battery - Family Violence
• Allen Lane Hightower on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Anthony Joshua Furlow on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Thomas Russell Hobgood on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Drug Related Object, Speeding, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
• Ceaser Romero Smith on charges of Violation of Family Violence Order.
• Kentavious Deshawn Brown on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Without License, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Kristina Seira Cain on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Terry Charles Ray on charges of Battery (Family Violence), Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Michael Hunter Jones on charges of Terroristic Threats and Acts.
• Christopher Gibson Painter on charges of Theft by Taking, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Obstruction.
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in three cases. The court held four civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 52 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 8 civil cases.
