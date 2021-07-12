Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals was brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of June 28-July 11, 2021:
Frederick Ivy Calhoun♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault.
♦ John Henry Givens♦ on charges of Speeding, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
♦ Courtney Bernard Mann♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Maintain Lane and Improper Lane Change.
♦ Tracy L. Threatt♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and No Insurance on Motor Vehicle.
♦ Amber Ann Groves♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Raymond Edward Davis, Jr.♦ on two counts of Simple Assault Family Violence.
♦ Charity Nicole Pope♦ on charges of DUI, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Obstruction of an Officer, Open Container, and Impeding Traffic.
♦ David Scott Marbut, Jr.♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked, No Insurance on Motor Vehicle and Speeding.
♦ Dennis Jason Maymi Romero♦ on charges of Speeding, Driving with No License, DUI Drugs and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ William Carey♦ on charges of Theft by Taking.
♦ Roger McGuire♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Jesse Earl Hammock♦ on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
♦ James Edward Campbell, Jr.♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, No Seatbelt, Obstruction of an Officer and Abandonment of Dangerous Drugs.
♦ Jesse Marshall Gunn♦ on charges of Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ James Robert Wells♦ on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence and Obstruction of an Officer.
♦ Craig Lindsey Lowry♦ on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
♦ Stephanie Lynn Willis♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Jessica Elaine Moody♦ on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
♦ Benjamin Lee Summerfield♦ on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
♦ Antonio Redell Grier♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime and Defective Headlights.
♦ Johnnie Lowe♦ on charges of Trafficking Heroin and Possession of Heroin and Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute.
♦ Michael White♦ on charges of Trafficking Heroin and Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute.
♦ Ethonia Kaye Sandage♦ on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
♦ William T. Newton♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in 20 cases and denied in four cases. Judges held six civil hearings, one civilian warrant application hearing, and one preliminary hearing. Judges issued 75 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 43 civil cases.
