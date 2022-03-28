Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of March 21-27, 2022:
• Robert Leon Rose on charges of Theft by Taking and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Richard A. Moncrief on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Driving on a Suspended License and No License Tag.
• Jerraymus Numa Touchstone on charges of Battery, Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property in the 3rd Degree, Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree, Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance, Battery Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.
• Lauryn Adelman on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Crossing the Guard Line with Drugs, Weapon or Intoxicants, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Tan Mai on charges of Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute.
• Ronnie Phan on charges of Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute.
• Chanan Williams on Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Anthony Clay on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• James S. Stewart on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Drugs Not in Original Container.
• Ted Wilson Lee Drake on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
• Alicia Kelly on a charge of Simple Assault Family Violence.
• Jason Holley on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Cesare Gorson Crawford on charges of Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle) and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.
• Tyler Matthew Rodriguez on charges of Possession of s Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in 11 cases and denied in three cases. Judges held five civil hearings and issued 42 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 14 civil cases.
