Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of October 4-10, 2021:
• Charles Anthony Furlow on charges of Driving on Suspended/Revoked License, Open Container, Affixing License Plate to Conceal Identity, Driving While Tag Suspended, No Insurance, Disregard to Officer Directing Traffic, Failure to Drive in Single Lane and Improper Passing on Right.
• Benjamin Alex Dover on charges of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.
• Joshua B. Christian on charges of Defective Equipment, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts).
• Kelly D. Wallace on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts) and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Ashlyn Marie Bunn on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Aundriy Modnyy on charges of Shoplifting and Simple Assault.
• Zaccheaus M. Bennett on charges of Possession of Schedule V Controlled Substance and Driving on Suspended License.
• Darius Coats on charges of Possession of Schedule V Controlled Substance.
• Jermaine Reid on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Krystal D. Smith on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Chester Stodghill on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Abandonment of Drugs/Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Failure to Maintain Lane, Improper Tag, Expired Registration, and Littering.
• Dusty Lee Holloway on charges of Violation of a Family Violence Order.
• Eric Mize on charges of Defective Equipment and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Wayman Patterson on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Christina Burge on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Wendall Murray on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Jordan Thomas on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Simple Battery.
• Demario Thomas on charges of Battery and Disorderly Conduct.
Bond was granted in each of the above cases. Judges issued 47 arrest warrants and held five civil hearings. The Clerk filed 25 civil cases.
