Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of July 6-12, 2020:
Corey Melton♦ on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime, and Possession of Controlled Substance.
♦ Casi Lyn Henderson♦ on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
♦ Luke Level Cruse♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ John Michael Porter♦ on charges of Simple Assault Family Violence, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property Second Degree Family Violence, Battery Family Violence, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
♦ Jerald Hightower♦ on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree and Violation of a Family Violence Order.
♦ Karey Aly Pitner♦ on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
♦ Stacey Gwinnett Jenkins♦ on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
♦ Rhonda Odean Posey♦ on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
♦ Adam Smith♦ on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
♦ Johnathan Freeman Quakari Bryant♦ on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police.
♦ Arthur Bretton♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Schedule I Controlled substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
♦ Brandon Carter♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics.
♦ Laressa Phipps♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in five cases. The Court held three civil hearings. Judges issued 26 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 23 civil cases.
