Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of September 4-13, 2020:
• Adam Smith on a charge of Criminal Interference with Government Property.
• Antone Bennefield on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Impeding the Free Flow of Traffic.
• Stacee Jean Phillips on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Courtney Elizabeth Brinson on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Reckless Conduct, Public Drunkenness and Simple Battery on Peace Officer.
• Christopher Daniel George on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, No Insurance on Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
• Mark Potts on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Thomas Eugene Wells on a charge of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Autumn Lee Thomas on charges of Felony Deposit Account Fraud.
• Garry Haggins on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Speeding.
• Tina R. Hall on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession of Drugs not in Original Container, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Larry Lee Durden on charges of Bail of Jumping and a Superior Court Failure to Appear Bench Warrant.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in five cases. Judges held four civil hearings and issued 51 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 17 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.