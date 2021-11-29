Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 15-28, 2021:
Christian Brown♦ on charges of Driving on Suspended License and Speeding.
♦ Brody Duran Newsome♦ on charges of Criminal Trespass.
♦ McWendellson Junior Mardy♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Simple Battery, Family Violence Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass and Battery Family Violence.
♦ Michael Wendell Bass♦ on three counts of Burglary, Second Degree.
♦ Reynard Milton Stewart♦ on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Simple Assault.
♦ Ronnie Chris George♦ on charges of Theft by Taking (Misdemeanor) and Theft by Shoplifting.
♦ Morgan Michele Lunsford♦ on charges of Battery.
♦ Megan Nicole Maddox♦ on charges of Battery.
♦ Danny Joe Pruitt♦ on charges of Terroristic Threats, and Simple Battery.
♦ Ronald Jarquez Cleveland♦ on charges of Seat Belt Violation, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
♦ Taylor A. Patton♦ on charges of DUI, DUI-Child Endangerment, Failure to Maintain Lane and Too Fast for Conditions.
♦ Catherine A. Johnston♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, DUI, Speeding, and Failure to Change Address.
♦ Herbert F. Conley♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Bobby R. Dobbs♦ on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (Family Violence).
♦ Phillip L. Farmer♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Object, Defective Equipment, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
Bond was granted in 12 cases and denied in three cases. Judges closed four county ordinance proceedings and issued 39 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 21 civil cases.
