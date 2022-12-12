Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Dec. 5-8, 2022:
Evion Freeman♦ on a charge of Forgery in the 4th Degree.
Dallas Fountain♦ on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.
Misty Quinn♦ on a charge of Forgery in the 4th Degree.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in one case. Judges issued nine arrest warrants and held three civil hearings. Clerks filed 15 civil suits.