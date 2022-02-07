Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of January 31-Feb 6, 2022:
• Jakodi Sharane Hightower on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Gerald Wayne Battle on two counts of Criminal Trespass and two counts of Felony Theft by Shoplifting.
• Autumn Breane Woods on the charge of Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Alicia Marie Cates on charges of Criminal Trespass, Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (Felony), Improper Exhaust, Defective Equipment, Failure to Maintain Lane, Passing in a No Passing Zone, Reckless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana less that an ounce and Acquiring License Plate to Conceal Identity of Vehicle.
• Eric L. Walker on charges of Speeding, Seat Belt Violation, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
• Marc T. Rommelman on charges of Theft By Taking and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Margaret Duncan on charge of Use of a Telecommunication Facility to Facilitate a Felony, Conspiracy to Purchase GHB, Conspiracy to Purchase Oxycodone, and Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine.
• Cameron D. Tyson on a charge of Robbery.
• Pheanious McKibben on a charge Battery Family Violence.
• Marvin Keldie on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Margaret East on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Jonathon Scarberry on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Jamison Onis Corley on the charge of Interference with Custody
• Thomas Shelton Greene on the charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Dwight Anthony Jones on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Seatbelt Violation.
• Berdericus Wise on charges of Homicide by Vehicle in the Second Degree, Improper Backing, Failure to Yield and Driving in Violation of Instructional Permit, Provisional License or Temporary License.
Bond was granted in 15 cases and denied in one case. Judges held seven civil hearings and issued f41 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 13 civil cases.
