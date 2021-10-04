Butts County Magistrate Court

Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021:
• Kaitlyn Lovelace on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Joe Lee Shamblin on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana.
• Shane Elliott Campbell on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Dontarious R. Henderson on charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct and Criminal Trespass.
• Andricus Demargio Coleman on charges of Murder and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime.
• Pedro Joseph Olandez on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Kenetha Dawn Bourbeau on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
• Jeremy Dumas on Theft by Taking, Burglary in the Second Degree and Giving False Name.
• Alonza Marshall on charges of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.
• Nathaniel Wellmaker on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence.
• Larry Devin Hallman on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Driving on Suspended License.
• Theordore Campbell on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Bryan Jason Mobley on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Tina Michelle Landers on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Larry Devin Hallman on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Driving on Suspended License.
• Dustin Ray Bourgeois on charges of Possession of Marijuana and No Tag Lights.
Bond was granted in 11 cases and denied in five cases. Judges issued 31 arrest warrants and held one preliminary hearing. The Clerk filed 23 civil cases.
