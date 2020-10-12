Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of October 5-11, 2020:
• Juvarie Tremayne Matthews on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Christopher Daniel George on a criminal extradition hearing for the State of Alabama.
• Mario Edmond Depalma on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Marcus Eugene Hunter on charges of Battery Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Helen Elizabeth Herrin on charges of Financial Transaction Card Theft.
• Brandon D. Head on charges of Terroristic Threats and Acts Family Violence, Criminal Trespass Family Violence, Theft by Taking and Simple Assault Family Violence.
• Frederick Shannon on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Melvin Isaiah Winn on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Gregory Allen Evans on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement officer, Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in three cases. Judges held seven civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 52 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 18 civil cases.
