Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of August 23-29, 2021:
• Stanley K. Wilson on charges of Simple Battery.
• Joshua R. Orr on charges of Battery and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Jeremy Keith Batting in charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Brandon Carter on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Victor Frank Grier on charges of Participation of Criminal Street Gang Activity (two counts).
• Lamarkus Lawrence on charges of Participation of Criminal Street Gang Activity (three counts).
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in two cases. Judges held four civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 21 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed nine civil cases.
