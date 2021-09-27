Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of September 20-26, 2021:
• Jimmy Mimbs on charges of Burglary in the First Degree.
• Rebecca Waters on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• David Waters on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Steve Marvopoulos on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft by Conversion.
• John Sexton on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.
• Roberts Dommergue on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana.
• Lorenzo Bivins on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Laura Matthews on charges of Electronic Submission of Nude or Sexually Explicit Materials (two counts).
• Nathaniel Ivey on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree (two counts).
• Billy Cranford on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and No Tag Lights.
• Glenda Sowell on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
• David Allen Karr on charges of Aggravated Assault and Hit and Run.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in three cases. Judges held four civil hearings and two civilian warrant applications. Judges issued 43 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 12 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.