Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 22-28, 2021:
• Morgan Michele Lunsford on charges of Battery.
• Megan Nicole Maddox on charges of Battery.
• Danny Joe Pruitt on charges of Terroristic Threats, and Simple Battery.
• Ronald Jarquez Cleveland on charges of Seat Belt Violation, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Taylor A. Patton on charges of DUI, DUI-Child Endangerment, Failure to Maintain Lane and Too Fast for Conditions.
• Catherine A. Johnston on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, DUI, Speeding, and Failure to Change Address.
• Herbert F. Conley on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Bobby R. Dobbs on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (Family Violence).
• Phillip L. Farmer on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Object, Defective Equipment, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in one case. Judges issued 14 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed seven civil cases.
